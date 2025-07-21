Heavy rainfall expected till July 23, orange alert issued

The Weather Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state from July 20 to July 23.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places low hills/plains, mid hills and adjoining high hills till July 23. This spell of precipitation will hit the peak on July 21.

On July 21, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

The districts of Chamba, Kullu and Shimla are likely to get heavy rainfall. On July 22, Sirmaur and Solan are likely to get heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, is likely in Chamba district on July 21, Kullu and Shimla on July 21 and 22, Bilaspur and Solan from July 21 to 23, Kangra and Sirmaur on July 22.

Thunderstorm is expected till July 23 in Una, Mandi and Hamirpur districts.

The department has warned of the possibility of landslides, water logging, damage to vulnerable structures and poor visibility. The department has advised people to follow traffic advisories and to stay away from water bodies.

As per the information from State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 142 roads are closed for traffic in the state. As many as 40 water supply scheme and 26 distribution transformers continue to be disrupted across the state.

The overall loss so far in the monsoon has crossed Rs 1,200 crore, with the departments of PWD, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Power, Horticulture and Agriculture enduring the maximum damage.