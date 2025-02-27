Ripples of change: Beas Aarti blends spirituality with environmental awareness

The Beas Aarti, held at the Panchvaktar Temple during the International Shivaratri Festival in Mandi, took on a deeper significance this year by blending spiritual devotion with environmental consciousness.

Held on the sacred evening of Mahashivaratri, the grand ceremony aimed to raise awareness about the escalating pollution in the region’s rivers and natural water bodies.

The aarti took place along the banks of the Beas, also known as the Vipasha river, and carried a strong message: urgent action is needed to address illegal dumping, plastic waste accumulation, and untreated sewage seepage that are increasingly threatening Mandi’s water sources.

These rivers are not only central to the region’s ecology but also hold deep cultural and spiritual importance.

The ceremony was led by renowned priests from Kashi, who performed the aarti on five specially created platforms at the confluence of the Beas and Suketi rivers.

The platforms, adorned with thousands of glowing diyas provided by local residents, symbolised the triumph of light over darkness.

The sight of flickering lamps reflected in the river served as a powerful reminder of the community’s collective responsibility to protect and preserve its water bodies.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dharmpur MLA Chander Shekhar, APMC Chairman Sanjeev Guleria, HPMC Board of Directors member Joginder Guleria, and Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan.

They emphasised the need for urgent and collective action to safeguard the environment, highlighting the importance of integrating ecological awareness into the region’s cultural traditions.

The silver jubilee celebrations of the festival provided an ideal platform to reinforce this environmental commitment.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the Beas Aarti marks a broader initiative by local authorities to address environmental challenges.

Efforts are already underway to combat illegal dumping, enhance waste management practices, and launch awareness campaigns on water conservation.

Officials stressed that the success of these initiatives depends on active community participation, as protecting the environment is a shared responsibility.

In addition to the Beas Aarti, the International Shivaratri Festival is featuring cultural performances from local and international artistes, further extending its message on a global scale.

Alongside the festivities, various sessions and discussions are being held to educate the public on sustainable practices, pollution reduction, and water preservation. These efforts aim to inspire long-term environmental stewardship while maintaining the rich cultural heritage of Mandi.