Himachal braces for heavy snow, rain on January 23; yellow alert issued

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness heavy snow and rain on January 23, as the State Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for higher reaches.

The higher reaches are expected to receive heavy snow, along with isolated rain, while light snow and rain are likely to continue in these areas until January 22. Weather in the rest of the state is expected to remain dry until January 21.

The department stated that two Western Disturbances are likely to affect Northwest India in quick succession from January 19 and January 21, leading to one or two spells of heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in the high hills on January 23.

Meanwhile, very light snow was recorded in higher reaches during the past 24 hours, while most parts of the state remained dry. Tribal districts in Lahaul and Spiti — including Keylong, Gondla, Kumumseri, and Handa village — reported light snow.

Also, minimum temperatures in most of the places were 3°C to 8°C above normal, ranging between minus 3°C to 10°C while maximum temperatures were also above 2°C to 8°C in most parts of the state, ranging between 2°C to 23°C.

Shimla recorded 8.4°C minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 2.8°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 7.1°C, Kangra 5.6°C, Mandi 6.3°C, Solan 5°C, Bilaspur 4.5°C, Hamirpur 5.1°C, Kalpa 4.2°C, Sundernagar 7.2°C, Bhuntar 7.8°C, Una 5.3°C, Nahan 6.8°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Kufri 8.1°C, Narkanda 5.2°C, Reckong Peo 8.4°C and Kukumseri minus 1.6°C.

With 23.2°C maximum temperature, Bajaura village in Kullu district was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 2.6°C minimum temperature.