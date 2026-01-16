At 9.5 per cent, cancer deaths in Himachal higher than national average of 7.7 per cent

Cancer has emerged as a public health crisis in Himachal Pradesh, yet the state government has failed to respond with adequate policy intervention or healthcare upgrade.

The state’s cancer death rate stands at 9.5 per cent, higher than the national average of 7.7 per cent, raising concerns over preparedness to tackle the disease and early detection and treatment facilities.

Once considered a state with a healthy environment and low disease burden, Himachal Pradesh is now witnessing a sharp rise in cancer cases in urban, rural and semi-urban areas. This trend is particularly disturbing, given the state’s low level of industrialisation and relatively clean surroundings.

Though the cancer burden is growing, the Health Department has not formulated a comprehensive cancer prevention and control strategy. The absence of specialised oncology services, delayed diagnosis and poor access to advanced treatment, especially in district and sub-divisional hospitals, has resulted in avoidable deaths.

Health experts attribute the rising cancer incidence to multiple factors, including changing lifestyles, dietary patterns, environmental exposure and the excessive use of fertilisers, pesticides and chemical inputs in fruits and vegetables.

The annual growth rate of cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh has reached 2.2 per cent, far exceeding the national growth rate of 0.6 per cent.

On an average, over 8,500 new cancer cases are detected in the state every year. However, medical professionals warn that the actual number may be much higher, as cases in remote and tribal areas often go undiagnosed and unreported due to poor healthcare access and the lack of screening facilities.

The lower regions of the state are the worst affected. Himachal Pradesh has a population of around 70 lakh, so the high cancer mortality rate is deeply alarming.

Shimla, Solan and Kangra districts report the highest incidence of cancer cases, while Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti show comparatively lower figures, largely due to under-reporting and limited diagnostic facilities rather than lower disease prevalence.

Among women, breast cancer is the most common form of disease, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of all such cases in the state. Increased urbanisation, delayed childbirth, declining breastfeeding practice, rising obesity, and the lack of specialised treatment centres have contributed to this trend.

The late detection of cancer remains one of the biggest challenges, with many patients reaching hospitals at advanced or Stage-IV levels due to the lack of awareness, inadequate screening programmes and the absence of dedicated breast cancer clinics in the state.

Cervical cancer continues to be another major concern, particularly in rural areas. Though it is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and routine screening, it remains the second most common cancer among women in Himachal Pradesh, leading to a significant number of preventable deaths.

Public health experts have urged the government to strengthen cancer surveillance, expand screening programmes, establish specialised oncology centres and ensure timely treatment to prevent further loss of lives.

Annual rise in state 2.2 per cent, nationally 0.6 per cent

The annual growth rate of cancer cases in Himachal has reached 2.2 per cent, far exceeding the national growth rate of 0.6 per cent

Among women, breast cancer is the most common form of disease, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of all such cases in the state

Cervical cancer continues to be another major concern, particularly in rural areas. Though it is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and routine screening, it remains the second most common cancer among women in Himachal Pradesh

The rising incidence of cancer in Himachal Pradesh is attributed to multiple factors, including changing lifestyles, dietary patterns, environmental exposure and the excessive use of fertilisers, pesticides and chemical inputs in fruits and vegetables