Himachal braces for warmer, drier February after snow and rain on Tuesday

While January brought slight relief to Himachal Pradesh from prolonged dry spell, weather conditions in the state are expected to remain dry in February.

As per the state’s meteorological department, there is a 35 percent to 55 percent probability that most parts of the state will witness below normal rainfall. However, there are also 30 percent to 40 percent chances that tribal districts Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti will receive normal rain in February.

The department has also forecasted that there is a 65 percent to 75 percent probability that minimum temperatures in most parts of the state will be above normal throughout the month.

Also, there is a 45 percent to 60 percent probability that maximum temperatures will also be above normal in most parts of the state.

Additionally, the state will also experience 15 percent to 25 percent less number of cold wave days in February as compared to average with the exception of isolated parts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur Shimla districts, which will experience 30 percent to 50 percent lesser number of cold wave days during February.

Meanwhile, light snowfall and rain is very likely to occur in the middle and high hills of the state on February 3 while the weather will be dry in most parts of the state.

The department has forecasted dry weather conditions for the state till February 8. However, higher reaches are expected to experience light snow and rain on February 6.

The state also experienced light snowfall and rain in the last 24 hours. Kothi village in Kullu district received 15 cm snow, Kalpa 13.6 cm, Gondla 12 cm, Sangla 10.5 cm, Khadrala 7.5 cm, Jot 6.5 cm, Kukumseri 4.8 cm, Keylong 3 cm and Manali 2.5 cm.

Significant rainfall was also observed in the state during the past 24 hours, with Bhattiyat in Chamba district recording 21.2 mm rain, which was the highest in the state.

Sujanpur Tira received 18.4 mm, Dharmshala 16.3 mm, Rampur 14 mm, Jogindernagar 13 mm, Bhuntar and Sundernagar 11.6 mm each, Mandi 7.2 mm and Kangra 6.6 mm.