All foreign tourists to be quarantined in Kangra

The district administration of Kangra has issued directions to quarantine all foreign tourists who are presently travelling in the district. The hotel owners where the foreign tourists are staying have been asked to ensure that they do not go out and mix with local population.

Sources here said that 14 tourists from France who were staying in Nobulingka monastery in Dharamsala had planned a local tour in the area. When the administration got information regarding it, directions were issued that the foreign tourists should remain indoors in the monastery.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Rakesh Prajapati, when contacted, admitted that directions were issued to hoteliers to quarantine all foreign tourists presently staying in Dharamsala.

He said that steps are being taken in view of government directions and to avoid spread of Covid 19. He said following the directions issued today all the owners of swimming pools, message and spa centres will close down their operations till further orders due to coronavirus. Dharamsala region that is headquarters of Tibetan government in exile and abode of the Dalai Lama receives a lot of international tourists. The Government of India last week had cancelled all visas to India. However, the foreign tourists who came to India in the months of January and February are still completing their tour of the country. The authorities here said that most of the foreign tourists are expected to return to their respective countries by the end of March. A strict vigil is being maintained on health of foreign tourists staying in Kangra valley and none of them has reportedly been detected with symptoms of Covid. The district administration had yesterday closed all private and government temples in the state. In an additional order today a ban has been imposed on organisation of any kinds of protests, community kitchens and other types of gatherings in the district. Orders have been issued to all regional transport officials (RTOs) to sanitise all private and public buses and taxis operating in the district. Source : The Tribune

