Himachal: Congress Legislature Party meeting held before start of monsoon session

Ahead of the start of the monsoon session today, the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The meeting was held at Oak Over, the official residence of the Chief Minister to chalk out strategy to counter Opposition attack on various issues.

All the ministers, Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, party legislators and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Chauhan were present.

The monsoon session will commence today and will conclude on September 2, having a total of 12 sittings.

So far 981 questions have been received by the Vidhan Sabha from the MLA’s apart from 13 notices each for debate under Rule 62 and Rule 130 and six under Rule 101.

The Congress will corner the BJP over Modi-led BJP regime not announcing a special financial package for Himachal, in wake of largescale damage to private and public property in rain disaster.

The state government also proposes to move a resolution in the Assembly, urging the Centre to announce special relief package to help in restoration of the damaged infrastructure, especially roads, bridges and water supply schemes.

A number of important Bills are likely to be tabled in the House. The stalemate over the issue of appointment of Vice Chancellors of the Horticulture and Agriculture Universities is likely to generate a lot of heat.

The Chief Minister has already clarified that after discussion in the Cabinet, it has been decided to bring about a new legislation as Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has returned the Bill passed earlier with certain objections.