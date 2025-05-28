Headlines to horizons: The Tribune, KVS spark a reading revolution

In a dynamic initiative aimed at cultivating reading habits and enhancing language skills, Kullu Valley School (KVS) has partnered with The Tribune to provide students from Classes IX to XII with a specially curated student edition of the newspaper.

The initiative seeks to foster greater engagement with current affairs while sharpening vocabulary and comprehension skills in an age dominated by screens and digital distractions.

“Reading transforms students into informed, articulate individuals,” said Kamlesh Thakur, school coordinator.

“This edition is tailored to inspire—with uplifting, age-appropriate content that consciously excludes crime or distressing news. The goal is to educate, not overwhelm,” he added.

The student edition offers a refreshing alternative to the often chaotic information landscape, guiding students toward thoughtful content that informs, uplifts and broadens horizons.

In an era where fast-paced scrolling replaces focused reading, KVS is taking a bold step to revive print media within classrooms.

By weaving curated news into daily academic life, the school hopes to reignite a love for reading and critical engagement. “It’s about more than reading—it’s about thinking,” Thakur said.

“Classroom discussions sparked by news articles encourage debate, develop communication skills and give students a global perspective,” he added.

Celebrating the launch

To mark the start of the initiative, The Tribune distributed special gifts to students, adding a touch of excitement and motivation to the reading journey.

The launch received an enthusiastic response from both students and faculty, united in their support for this forward-thinking educational step.

This collaboration stands as a powerful blend of tradition and innovation — preparing students not just for exams, but for life as aware, informed citizens.