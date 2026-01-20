Himachal Police beefs up security after Kishtwar encounter

The Himachal Pradesh Police is on high alert following the encounter between the Indian Army and terrorists in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chamba district, which shares a roughly 216-km-long border with Jammu and Kashmir, has also been sealed.

In addition, police have beefed up security in all border districts of the state. Following the incident, directions were issued from the police headquarters to the SPs concerned to remain alert and increase vigilance at all entry points into the state.

As per the directions, police officials are closely monitoring every vehicle entering and exiting the state. Police personnel have also been instructed to immediately inform their seniors if anything suspicious occurs.

Additionally, officials have increased the number of Special Police Officers (SPOs) to assist police personnel at all checkposts and barriers under their jurisdiction.