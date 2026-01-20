From cancer care to clean energy, Cabinet unveils multi-sector push

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday approved a series of major policy and infrastructure decisions spanning healthcare, social welfare, energy, tourism and governance. The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A key highlight was the approval for setting up a state-of-the-art cancer care centre at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

The Cabinet sanctioned the creation of 11 new departments within the centre along with the creation and filling up of all requisite posts across various categories, signalling a significant push to strengthen specialised healthcare services in the state.

In a major welfare initiative, the Cabinet approved the promulgation of an ordinance to levy an ‘Orphan and Widow Cess’ on petrol and high-speed diesel at the point of first sale in Himachal Pradesh.

The government clarified that the cess would not burden consumers, while ensuring a steady stream of funds to strengthen welfare schemes for orphans and widows and improve their effective implementation.

The Cabinet also approved the adoption of the National Policy on Geothermal Energy to tap the state’s untapped geothermal potential. The Directorate of Energy has been designated as the nodal agency for implementation.

To align state policy with national guidelines, amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, were also sanctioned, marking a step towards diversifying Himachal’s renewable energy portfolio beyond hydropower.

To boost industrial growth, employment generation and ease of doing business, the Cabinet decided to extend the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019, till March 31, 2026.

The extension is expected to provide continuity and certainty to investors at a time when the state is seeking sustainable and balanced economic development.

Tourism infrastructure also received a significant push. The Cabinet approved the construction of a 4.3-km-long zipline project near Naddi in Dharamsala at an estimated cost of Rs 7.41 crore.

Once completed, it is expected to become Asia’s longest zipline and a major attraction for adventure tourism. Approval was also given for the construction of a new international-level ice skating rink in Shimla.

On the social security front, the Cabinet decided to amend the Social Security (Pension and Allowance) Rules, 2010, to ensure time-bound disbursal of pensions to beneficiaries, addressing long-standing concerns over delays.

The Cabinet approved the allotment of four hydro-electric projects of up to 25 MW — Khauli-II (6 MW), Malana-III (24 MW), Manalsu (21.9 MW) and Dhancho (18 MW) — to successful bidders after completion of the tendering process.

Several administrative and employment-related decisions were also taken. The Senior Resident Doctor Policy was amended to provide a 66.66 per cent quota for in-service General Duty Officers and Medical Officers, with 33.33 per cent seats for direct candidates, allowing interchangeability in case of non-availability.

Retired revenue officers will be re-engaged on fixed remuneration to expedite disposal of pending cases.

The Cabinet further revised the age limit for Assistant Staff Nurse posts to 18-45 years, with a five-year relaxation for SC/ST and other eligible categories. Additionally, four new nutritional profiling and food testing laboratories were approved in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Solan (Baddi), along with the upgradation of the composite testing laboratory at Kandaghat.