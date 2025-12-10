Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Pathania vows major boost to education

The Himachal Government is committed to bringing qualitative improvements in education and upgrading infrastructure to ensure equal opportunities for every child, said Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday.

Pathania was addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Sinhuta in Bhattiyat subdivision.

He emphasised that efforts were underway to enhance educational facilities in the Bhattiyat constituency so that the region can stand out not only in development but also in the field of education.

The Speaker highlighted that during the past three years, several reforms have been introduced in the education sector.

Benefits of these reforms would be visible in the coming years. He said the state government has decided to introduce the CBSE curriculum in nearly 100 schools from the next financial year, including three in the Bhattiyat constituency, one of them being the GSSS, Singuta.

Pathania said the current government has set new benchmark of development in the Bhattiyat constituency. In over the last two-and-a-half years, construction of 35 rural roads has been completed, while work on another 35 roads has begun.

“Developmental projects worth Rs 220 crore have been initiated through the Public Works Department, while water supply projects worth over Rs 200 crore are underway under the Jal Shakti Department,” said Pathania.