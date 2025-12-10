Despite debt, we will fulfil every promise made to people: Sukhu

Despite navigating one of the most challenging financial periods in Himachal Pradesh’s recent history, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserts that his government remains firmly committed to fulfilling every guarantee given by the Congress before the 2022 Assembly elections.

In a candid conversation with Deputy Editor Pratibha Chauhan, he outlines the reforms initiated, the hurdles faced and the roadmap for the remaining two years of his tenure.

Q: As your government completes three years, what do you consider your key achievements given the severe financial constraints?

When I took charge in 2022, the state was already deep in a debt trap, burdened with liabilities exceeding Rs 75,000 crore. We were compelled to borrow simply to service existing loans and pay interest.

In such a situation, the decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees further tightened our fiscal space, especially after the Centre withdrew the Rs 1,600-crore additional borrowing window. But for us, OPS was not just a political assurance.

It is a form of social security for government employees. We could have delayed it to avoid immediate fiscal strain, but we chose to restore it in our very first Cabinet meeting.

As long as the Congress is in power, OPS will continue, regardless of the financial stress. Even in a difficult economic environment, we took decisions aligned with our core commitments.

Q: With such financial pressure, will you be able to fulfil all guarantees made in 2022?

The Rs 1,500 monthly assistance has so far reached only around 25,000 women. There has been a delay, but we intend to fulfil all remaining guarantees over the next two years.

Our financial crunch is real — tapering of the Revenue Deficit Grant, discontinuation of GST compensation and rising repayment burden have all limited our flexibility. But we remain determined to deliver on what we promised.

Q: Himachal is still awaiting the Rs 1,500 crore relief announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the monsoon disaster. Do you feel the Centre is discriminating against Himachal because it is a Congress-ruled state?

When the Prime Minister makes an announcement, it should be honoured promptly. I believe the amount may finally be released in the next financial year.

But yes, states like ours, which generate negligible revenue after the GST regime came into effect, often feel disadvantaged. The Centre must ensure that disaster-hit states are supported, irrespective of the party in power.

Q: Did the long delay in appointing a new state Congress president weaken the party’s organisational structure?

While the Congress president was in place, I do agree that not having fully functional state units did affect organisational functioning.

Now that the new state president has been appointed, the process of forming committees and bodies is underway. The organisation will regain full strength soon.

Q: The Opposition accuses your government of delaying Panchayati Raj elections under the pretext of the monsoon disaster, fearing electoral defeat.

That accusation is baseless. We had already begun preparations, including delimitation, well before the disaster struck.

But after the unprecedented devastation, deputy commissioners clearly said they could either focus on relief and rehabilitation or prepare for polls, not both. Once the situation normalises, elections will be held without delay.

Q: When will the vacancy in the Cabinet and the post of Deputy Speaker be filled?

The final decision rests with the party high command. I have submitted my recommendations and the leadership will take a call at the appropriate time.

Q: What is your roadmap for the remaining two years?

Strengthening the rural economy will remain our top priority. We have identified seven focus areas: education, health, rural development, social security, tourism, hydropower, data storage and green energy.

Reforms always face resistance, but the changes we’ve initiated are beginning to show results.

Our aim is clear: To make Himachal self-reliant by 2027 and one of India’s most prosperous states by 2032. We are working tirelessly to achieve that vision.