Himachal’s growth rate pegged at 8.3 per cent, PCI up to Rs 2.83 lakh

The Himachal economy is expected to register a growth of 8.3 per cent in 2025-26 at constant price, as compared to 6.4 per cent, last year.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the Finance Minister portfolio, while laying the Economic Survey for the year 2025-26 in the Vidhan Sabha, today.

The state’s economy is expected to register a resilient trajectory as the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current price is estimated to be around Rs 2.54 lakh crore, which is 10.1 per cent over 8.3 per cent.

The GSDP growth rate for 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 1,56,681 crore against Rs 1,44,656 crore in 2024-25, exhibiting a growth rate of 8.3 per cent against 6.4 per cent for 2024-25, which is an increase of 1.9 per cent.

The Per Capita Income (PCI) of Himachal Pradesh is estimated to be Rs 2,83, 626 during 2025-26 registering a growth of 9.8 per cent, over the previous. This figure of PCI of the state is Rs 64,051 higher than the national average. The PCI of the hill state has risen from Rs 87,721 in 2011-12 to Rs 2,83, 626 in 2025-26.

The Gross State Value Added f(GSVA) from the primary sector is expected to grow at 8.4 per cent at constant price. During 2025-26, the GSVA from primary sector is expected to be Rs 18,824 crore against Rs 17,362 crore, last year.

The agriculture and allied sector is estimated to register an increase of 8.3 per cent at constant price against a growth of 2.70 per cent over 2024-25. There is a marked improvement in Gross State Value Added (GSVA) of crops sector between 2021-22 from Rs 13,722 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 18,515 crore in 2025-26. This reflects an increase by 35 per cent during the same period.

The industry sector, crucial for boosting the economy, is estimated at Rs 94,381 crore at the current advanced estimates for 2025-26, contributing 39.96 per cent towards the Goss State Value added. As per advance estimates, the industry sector’s Gross State Value Added is expected to grow by 7.77 per cent in 2025-26, compared to 6.15 per cent at the national level. Out of this, 25.32 per cent comes from the manufacturing unit, 8.42 per cent from construction and 6.22 per cent in electricity, water supply and other utilities services.

The Tourism, Hotel and Restaurant sector has contributed 7.77 per cent in 2024-25 to the state’s economy, with the tourist arrivals rising steadily from 32.13 lakh in 2020 to 3.11 crore in 2025.

The state government earned a revenue of Rs 1,668 crore from sale of power. An additional Rs 249 crore is expected by March 2026.

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) is operating 28 hydro power projects with a capacity of 589.35 MW and is expected to generate more than 2,200 million units by March 2026.