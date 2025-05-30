Honouring excellence, promoting hygiene

In a spirited celebration of academic achievement, Government Senior Secondary School, Baddi, hosted a felicitation ceremony where 44 meritorious students were honoured for their outstanding performance in the board examinations.

To promote hygiene and health awareness, sanitary kits were distributed to children living in nearby slum areas. In a separate initiative on the same occasion, over 100 girl students at the school also received sanitary kits.

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of a basketball court constructed by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Spearheaded by Baddi SDM Vivek Mahajan, the facility aims to promote sports and healthy lifestyles while steering the youth away from the dangers of drug abuse.

Ram Kumar Choudhary commended the efforts and announced that the state government is introducing new educational courses tailored to current needs.

He also shared plans for the establishment of a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Baddi, promising world-class education for local children.