Hotels packed to the brim as record number of tourists throng Kangra valley

The Kangra valley is experiencing an unprecedented tourist influx at the close of the year, with hotels, homestays and camping sites across Palampur, Bir Billing and Barot operating at near full capacity.

Thousands of tourists from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu have poured into the region to celebrate Christmas and the New Year amid pleasant weather and scenic landscapes.

In the last two days, more than 12,000 vehicles have entered the valley, leading to heavy traffic movement on the Palampur–Baijnath–Billing and Palampur–Jogindernagar routes.

The sharp rise in vehicular inflow has resulted in frequent traffic snarls, especially near popular tourist hubs and narrow mountain roads. Parking spaces in town centres and tourist villages have become a major choking points.

The surge has proved beneficial for the local tourism industry.

Hotel owners, homestay operators and adventure tourism service providers have reported record bookings this season. Camping sites in Bir Billing and eco-tourism facilities in Barot are witnessing excellent occupancy, with many operators fully booked throughout the first week of January.

Hoteliers said bookings had crossed 95 per cent this year, a significant improvement compared to previous seasons affected by economic slowdown and erratic tourist footfall.

Tourists have been advised by the district administration and tourism stakeholders to make advance reservations and follow traffic advisories to avoid inconvenience. Visitors are also being encouraged to explore alternative destinations to reduce congestion in already crowded locations.

The Tourism Department’s strategy of promoting lesser-known rural and offbeat destinations such as Rajgundha, Bara Gram, Billing and Barot has played a key role in distributing tourist traffic more evenly across the valley.

Officials said this approach had not only eased pressure on traditional hill towns, but also generated livelihood opportunities in remote villages.

Hoteliers have urged the administration to adopt temporary traffic relaxations and better crowd management measures during peak holiday periods.

“We have requested the authorities to allow limited relaxation in vehicular movement and improve parking management during the festive season to prevent chaos,” said an hotelier in Palampur.

Welcoming the tourist boom Vinay Sharma, president, Palampur Hoteliers Association, described it as a positive sign for the region’s economy. “This is the first time in several years that most hotels are running full to capacity at the same time.

Year-end tourism is thriving. If infrastructure such as roads, parking and public transport is strengthened, the valley has immense potential to emerge as a leading tourist destination,” he said.

Local traders and service providers also reported a noticeable increase in business, with restaurants, cafés, taxi operators and souvenir shops doing brisk activities. However, residents have expressed concern over traffic congestion, noise levels and waste management, urging visitors to travel responsibly and respect local norms.

District officials said additional police and traffic personnel had been deployed at key junctions to manage congestion and ensure public safety.

The authorities have also appealed to tourists to cooperate with local administration, follow traffic rules and help maintain the ecological balance of the fragile Himalayan region.

The unprecedented tourist rush has brought cheers to the local economy, but has also underlined the urgent need for better infrastructure planning, sustainable tourism practices and coordinated management to ensure that the valley remains both welcoming and environmentally secure.