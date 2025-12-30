Himachal Cabinet clears sub-cadre for 100 CBSE schools, expands Sukh Aashray Yojana

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of a dedicated sub-cadre for 100 CBSE schools, with clearly defined norms for recruitment, training, tenure and performance evaluation. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Cabinet decided to expand the ambit of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana to include children studying at Tong-Len School, Dharamsala, as well as children with one or both parents who are disabled with 70% or more disability. It further approved the inclusion of children whose one parent has died and the surviving parent has abandoned them.

Approval was granted to develop a world-class township at Shitalpur on the Himachal-Chandigarh border in the Baddi area, utilising 3,400 bighas of government and private land. The township will feature modern infrastructure and facilities.

The Cabinet also cleared the establishment of the University of Multidisciplinary Institute of Innovation, Skill, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Research (MIISTER) at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district under the PPP mode, aimed at fostering a digitally skilled and entrepreneurial workforce.

A project proposal under PEHEL — Pastoralists Employment in Himalayan Ecosystems for Livelihoods — was approved to support resilient livelihoods, strengthen the rural economy, modernise pastoral practices, conserve indigenous breeds and improve market linkages and value addition for small ruminant farmers.

Approval was granted for the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Risk Reduction and Preparedness Project, to be implemented over five years in collaboration with the French Development Agency, with an outlay of Rs 892 crore. The Cabinet also approved providing employment to 28 individuals on compassionate grounds in the Education Department.

Nod was given for setting up milk processing plants at Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal and Rohru, a milk chilling centre at Jalari (Hamirpur), a bulk milk cooler at Jhalera (Una) and similar infrastructure at Karsog and Pangi, to be implemented by MILKFED and the National Dairy Development Board.

To strengthen the health sector, the Cabinet approved filling up 53 posts of Assistant Professors, 600 posts of staff nurses and 121 posts across various categories in all state medical colleges. Approval was also given to fill 10 posts of Block Development Officer in the Rural Development Department.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Land Preservation Act, 1978, enabling regulated felling of dried chir (pine) trees affected by natural calamities, disease or insect infestation, with clearance from the competent authority.

It also approved shifting the headquarters of the HP State Commission for Backward Classes from Shimla to Dharamsala and sanctioned the establishment of a drug de-addiction centre at Malot, Indora in Kangra district.