HP to witness snowfall and rain from April 24 onwards; yellow warning issued

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness another spell of snowfall, hailstorm and rain from April 24 onwards as a result of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from April 23.

The department has also issued a yellow weather warning for April 25 and 26, resulting in thunderstorms, lightning accompanied with gusty winds in several districts of the state.

While the weather till April 23 is expected to remain dry, light snow and rain is very likely to occur in higher reaches of the state on April 24. Similarly, the entire state will be witnessing showers on April 25, while precipitation will continue in mid and high hills of the state on April 26 and 27.

However, minimum and maximum temperatures across the state are expected to rise by 2°C to 3°C in the next few days.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours, with most places in the state witnessing a bright sunny day. Minimum temperatures were 2°C to 3°C above normal, ranging between 1°C to 21°C while maximum temperatures were 2°C to 6°C, ranging between 15°C to 38°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 25.4°C, Dharamshala 31°C, Manali 25.5°C, Kangra 34.2°C, Mandi 33.8°C, Solan 30.5°C, Tabo 18.3°C, Sundernagar 34.3°C, Nahan 33.8°C, Bhuntar 32°C and Kalpa 22°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 38°C, which was recorded in Una while the lowest minimum temperature was 1.2°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district.