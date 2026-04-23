Himachal civic elections: No last-minute voter enrolment, Solan residents protest

Amid mounting confusion over voter enrolment timelines, the State Election Commission (SEC) has clarified that no applications for inclusion of new voters can be submitted once the election schedule is officially notified.

The directive applies uniformly across panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies, including municipal corporations.

The clarification comes just a day after the civic body election schedule was announced. As per the timeline, nominations for the municipal corporation polls will commence on April 29, voting will be held on May 17 and counting will take place on May 31.

However, uncertainty had gripped residents following an April 21 media briefing by the SEC, where it was mistakenly indicated that new voters could still apply up to eight days before the close of nominations by paying a nominal fee.

Correcting the earlier statement, the SEC cited the amended Rule 26, which explicitly bars submission of applications for new voter enrolment after the notification of the election programme under Rule 33.

The commission maintained that adequate time had already been provided prior to the final publication of electoral rolls.

The clarification has triggered discontent among a section of residents in Solan, particularly those working outside the district who failed to register themselves in time.

In a joint representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, several residents — including Adarsh Thakur, Sakshi, Kanika, Payal and Shubham — expressed concern over being excluded from the electoral process. They pointed out that some individuals who were listed in previous elections could not find their names in the updated rolls.

“For years, there was a provision to enrol even after the final list, up to a few days before nominations. Many of us relied on that window,” the residents said, urging authorities to allow a final opportunity in the “larger public interest” to ensure participation in the upcoming polls.

Traditionally, political parties have played an active role in enrolling voters during revision periods, while many individual voters depended on last-minute provisions.

With the Vidhan Sabha electoral roll serving as the base this time, residents argue that the updated list disproportionately reflects those mobilised through organised efforts, leaving out others.

State Electoral Officer Anil Khachi, however, ruled out any relaxation, reiterating that the process cannot be reopened at this stage.

The stance underscores a stricter enforcement of electoral norms, even as it leaves a section of eligible voters without a vote in the imminent elections.