Life on the line in snowbound Pangi: 14-year-old carried 33 km to hospital

Heavy snow has brought life in the remote Pangi Valley of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district to a standstill, cutting off villages and pushing emergency services to their limits.

In a striking display of courage and humanity, villagers carried a 14-year-old boy nearly 33 km through snowbound terrain to ensure he received medical help.

The boy, Sahil, a resident of Leo village under Sahli panchayat, developed severe mouth ulcers that left him unable to eat and drinking. With all roads blocked due to deep snow, immediate access to medical care was impossible.

Undeterred, villagers carried Sahil on their backs to Kuthal Dhank. From there, he was transported by vehicle up to Sach, after which he was again carried on foot to the Sidh Temple area, navigating snow-covered stretches and treacherous terrain.

After the incident came to the notice of the Executive Residential Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Officer (Pangi), a Public Works Department (PWD) vehicle was dispatched from Killar. Sahil was safely rescued and taken to the Civil Hospital, Killar, where he is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, situation across the Pangi Valley continue to deteriorate. Heavy snow has cut off several interior villages. Although snow-clearing operations have been initiated by the PWD, locals say the efforts remain inadequate.

Even after more than two days, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has failed to fully restore major routes, leaving the valley largely disconnected from the outside world.

Residents have demanded war-footing snow clearance, especially on the Sach–Sechu road and other key internal routes. They warned that without urgent action, future medical emergencies could prove fatal in the valley.

Pangi Valley, located in the trans-Himalayan region of Chamba district, is one of the most remote tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by high mountain ranges and deep gorges, the valley remains cut off for several months every year due to snow.

With limited road connectivity, sparse healthcare facilities and scattered habitations, access to medical aid during winter emergencies remains a persistent challenge.