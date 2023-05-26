Storm-Rain Caused Havoc, More Damage than Landslide

Shimla: The problems of the people have increased due to the change in the weather in Himachal. In the last three days, there has been heavy rain with thunderstorms in many areas of the state.

Due to the storm, trees have fallen on people’s houses and roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and other districts.

Crops have been spread in the fields. On the other hand, due to rain and hailstorm, incidents of landslides have occurred in many areas.

The people of the state have suffered a lot due to landslides. On the other hand, NH-5 connecting Upper Shimla has been obstructed due to road subsidence in Theog.

In fact, due to heavy rains on Thursday morning, NH-5 near Theog caved in. The vehicular movement remained closed from both sides for about two hours due to road subsidence.

After this, the road has been made one-way by the National Highway Authority. However, the danger still remains here.

People of Kotkhai, Sainj, Chopal, Nerwa, Rampur, Kinnaur, Kumarsain, Narkanda, Matyana, etc. areas of Upper Shimla faced problems due to the closure of the road. While there was snowfall in Pangi, Bharmour, and Lahul amid Orange Alert.

There was heavy hailstorm in Giripar of district Sirmaur. Several vehicles got stuck in a nullah due to heavy rains at Siddhanala on Killar-Kullu road in district Chamba.

The Chamba-Tisa road was blocked due to debris falling on the road due to heavy rains near Nakrod. Clouds rained in Kullu. It rained heavily in Dharamshala in the evening.

In Shimla late night there was a thunderstorm along with rain. Due to the change in the weather, a drop of two degrees was recorded in the maximum temperature.

The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert for rain and hailstorm in most areas of the state.

The weather is forecast to remain bad in the state till May 28. Due to the rains, a drop in the temperature of the state has been recorded again.