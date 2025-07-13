Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa receives threat call, police probe begins

Pro-Khalistani elements are once again targeting the state with Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who claims to be the head of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice, having allegedly threatened Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Singh Bawa through a phone call on Saturday.

Pannu allegedy warned him that if the Tricolour was hoisted on the soil of Himachal this time on Independence Day, it would have serious consequences.

MLA Hardeep Bawa lodged a complaint in this regard at the Nalagarh police station. The police have begun an investigation.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman confirmed the incident and said a case under Section 351 (2) of the BNS for criminal intimidation had been registered.

The probe revealed that the call was made from a UK-based number +44 7537 121095 in which Pannu tried to intimidate the MLA after citing his organisation.

MLA Hardeep Bawa made it clear that he won’t be deterred by such threats. “This Tricolour is a symbol of our pride and freedom. We will hoist the national flag on August 15 at all costs,” he said without any fear or hesitation.

The police began technical investigation into the call with the help of its cyber cell. Meanwhile, the security arrangements of the MLA have been beefed up.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said the source of the call and the real identity of the caller was being verified. The incident has also been reported to Intelligence agencies and higher officials at the state level.