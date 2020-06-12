Seven fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh; count reaches 459

Seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 459, an official said.

Three fresh cases were reported from Una district and two each from Solan and Chamba districts, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

In Solan district, a truck driver from Nalagarh, has been quarantined in his vehicle, while a former village panchayat pradhan from Baddi area tested positive for the infection, a district official said.

In Chamba, a 23-year-old man from Kehal Bakan village and a 25-year-old woman from Salooni tested positive.

The man was home-quarantined since his return from Gurgaon in Haryana on June 2 and the woman was institutionally quarantined at Banikhet since she came back from Delhi on May 28, a Chamba district official said.

Their samples were taken on Wednesday and they tested positive early in the morning, Jindal said.

Twenty-two patients—seven in Hamirpur and one in Solan – have recovered from the disease, he said.

The number of recoveries is 259, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, Jindal said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 182 and fatalities at seven.

The deaths include that of a 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who was staying at a factory guesthouse in Baddi in March. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

Kangra district has the highest number of active cases in the state at 53, followed by Hamirpur (38), Una (22), Solan (15), Chamba (13), Bilaspur (12), Sirmaur (11), Mandi (10), Shimla (4), Kullu and Kinnaur (2 each). PTI

Source: The Tribune

