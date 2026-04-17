NDMA reviews flood warning system for Lahaul-Spiti lake

A high-level team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reviewed the proposed Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Early Warning System for Ghepan Lake during a three-day visit to Lahaul-Spiti district.

NDMA member Dr Dinesh Kumar Aswal and Secretary Manish Bhardwaj inspected the site near Sissu Lake from April 15 to 17 to assess the feasibility and technical aspects of the proposed system, which is being developed as a proof-of-concept initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aswal said the primary objective of the visit was to evaluate the effectiveness of the proposed early warning system and understand its technological framework.

He noted that GLOF events — sudden floods caused by the bursting of glacial lakes — pose a serious threat in Himalayan regions, particularly in fragile ecosystems like Lahaul-Spiti.

The proposed system for Ghepan Lake is designed to issue advance warnings ahead of a potential flood, thereby minimising damage to life and property. NDMA officials are assessing its performance through demonstrations and knowledge-sharing sessions with technical teams.

A review meeting was also held in Manali with the district administration and departments concerned. Officials were directed to ensure close coordination with technical agencies for the successful implementation of the system.

Dr Aswal emphasised that climate change and rapid glacial growth — estimated between 1 mm and 17 mm annually in the Himalayas — are increasing disaster risks, making such technological interventions crucial. He also pointed out that unplanned development and activities disrupting ecological balance are contributing to long-term environmental challenges.

He stressed the need for collective efforts involving government agencies, the media, civil society and public participation, including initiatives such as afforestation, to effectively tackle disaster risks.

The NDMA team also reviewed flood protection measures along the Beas river, where rising water levels have caused damage in recent years. A detailed presentation on flood management plans was made by the Jal Shakti Department.

Officials said disaster management planning in the state has improved significantly over the past two decades, particularly after the implementation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, with increased reliance on engineering-based and expert-driven solutions.

Additional Secretary (Revenue) and Disaster Management Cell official Nishant Thakur briefed the team on ongoing initiatives under the project, while senior engineers presented technical details of flood mitigation strategies.

The meeting was attended by Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana, Manali SDM Gunjit Singh Cheema and senior officials from the Jal Shakti Department and other agencies concerned.

The initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening disaster preparedness and leveraging advanced technology to mitigate the impact of natural calamities in Himachal’s vulnerable mountainous regions.