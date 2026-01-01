New Year outing turns tragic as 3 friends die in Kullu accident

The joy of welcoming the New Year turned into a mourning in Kullu after a road accident near Bhootnath Bridge in the early hours of Thursday claimed the lives of three persons.

Around 1 am, a car returning from Kasol rammed into the parapet installed near the bridge on Kullu bypass road and subsequently crashed into a truck parked along the road.

The impact was so severe that three occupants of the car died on the spot, while the fourth one suffered critical injuries.

The injured woman was rushed to the Kullu hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said her condition was serious and she was under close medical supervision.

The police said that one of the deceased had been identified as Satpal, a resident of Kullu. The identities of the two other deceased, both women, are yet to be ascertained.

Preliminary information suggests that Satpal had gone to Kasol on December 31 along with his three friends to celebrate his birthday and to ring in the New Year. The group was returning to Kullu after the celebrations when the accident took place.

Satpal was a tattoo artist who ran a studio in the local Akhara Bazar. News of his sudden demise spread rapidly, leading to an atmosphere of shock and sorrow in the town.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. They are examining factors such as vehicle speed, road conditions and the circumstances under which the truck was parked on the roadside.

The post-mortem examinations will be conducted at Kullu Hospital later today, after which the bodies will be handed over to their families for last rites.