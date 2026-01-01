Fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang Pass, Sissu on New Year’s Day cheers up tourists

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in Lahaul and Spiti district and high-altitude areas of Kullu district on New Year’s Day, bringing cheer to tourists while prompting the district authorities to take precautionary safety measures.

Areas around the Atal Tunnel, Sissu, Solang Nallah, Rohtang Pass, Marhi and Gulaba received fresh snow, transforming the landscape into a winter spectacle.

Tourists were seen enjoying snowfall near the Atal Tunnel, Sissu and Solang Nallah, capturing moments and experiencing the season’s first major spell of snow. The snowfall raised the hopes of tourism stakeholders that the winter activities would gain momentum in the region.

However, continuous snowfall also made road and weather conditions challenging, especially in the higher reaches of the district.

The Lahaul and Spiti police acted swiftly to ensure public safety. Tourist vehicles were systematically evacuated from snowbound areas and guided towards safer locations to prevent any untoward incident.

According to officials, on the Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road, which connects the Lahaul valley to the Zanskar valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh, only 4×4 vehicles fitted with snow chains were permitted to travel up to 18 km ahead of Darcha.

Beyond this point, vehicular movement was restricted due to heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions.

The district administrations of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti have urged visitors to avoid going to high-altitude areas, warning that heavy snowfall may pose a serious threat to their lives and property.

A traffic advisory has also been issued stating that continuous snowfall was happening on the Darcha-Shinkula road and the general public and tourists should refrain from travelling on it until further notice.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of New Year, the Traffic Tourism Road Safety team of the Lahaul and Spiti police conducted patrolling from Keylong to Gondhla and sensitised tourists and local residents about National Road Safety Month-2026, encouraged them to follow traffic rules and advised them to drive cautiously. As a goodwill gesture, the team distributed sweets among tourists.

The police also briefed people about road and weather safety and advised them to avoid unnecessary travel. The police reiterated that public safety was their top priority and appealed to the travellers to follow official advisories, stay alert and confirm road conditions before planning any journey. The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as snowfall persists in the region.

Popular hill stations Manali and Dalhousie also witnessed snowfall, bringing cheers to tourists who had arrived there for New Year celebrations. The videos of people enjoying themselves during snowfall also made waves on social media.