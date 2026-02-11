Pathankot–Joginder Nagar narrow gauge rail line awaits modernisation

The historic Pathankot–Joginder Nagar narrow gauge railway line, one of the oldest railway tracks in India, awaits the attention of the authorities concerned as demand grows for its modernisation and conversion into broad gauge to meet the present-day transport needs.

Commissioned in 1926 during the British rule, the railway line was constructed primarily to facilitate the transportation of heavy machinery imported from London for the Shanan Hydel Power Project at Joginder Nagar.

At a time when road connectivity in the region was extremely limited, the narrow gauge railway played a crucial role in supporting one of the earliest large-scale hydroelectric projects in northern India.

Stretching across the scenic Kangra valley, the rail line later emerged as a key mode of transport for local residents, connecting remote hill areas with the plains.

For decades, it served passengers, farmers, traders and students, offering an affordable and reliable link between Pathankot, Kangra, Palampur, Baijnath and Joginder Nagar.

Railway historians describe the track as a notable example of early 20th-century hill railway engineering. The route includes multiple tunnels, bridges and sharp curves designed to navigate challenging mountainous terrain.

Owing to its age and historic relevance, it is also regarded as an important part of India’s railway heritage.

However, nearly a century after it was commissioned, the narrow gauge line faces operational limitations. Low speeds, restricted carrying capacity, aging infrastructure and frequent maintenance issues have reduced its efficiency.

Over the years, passenger footfall has declined as road transport has expanded, though the rail line remains in use.

Local residents and stakeholders have repeatedly highlighted the need for upgrading the track to broad gauge, stating that improved rail connectivity could enhance passenger movement, tourism and freight transport in the region.

They also pointed out that modern rail infrastructure would provide a safer and more sustainable alternative to road travel in the hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh.

Despite its historical importance and continued relevance, no major upgrade plan has been announced so far. The future of the Pathankot–Joginder Nagar railway line remains uncertain, even as it approaches its centenary year, prompting renewed calls for a comprehensive assessment of its potential and preservation.

Earlier, seven trains were running on this track up and down. However, for the past three years, after collapse of the Chakki bridge, there are no regular train services on this track making the matter worse and resulting in an inconvenience to the public. At present, train services are operating only between Kangra and Joginder Nagar.

When contacted by The Tribune, Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj said he was well versed with the situation. He said, “The survey for expansion of this rail track into broad gauge has already been completed.

Besides, a new railway bridge on the Chakki river will be opened for the traffic soon after completion of the technical formalities. And as usual, seven trains will run on this track up and own before March this year.”