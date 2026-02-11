‘Himachali chic’: Kangana Ranaut’s Parliament looks are drawing attention, with her coats highlighting her people from Kullu

Kangana Ranaut’s clothes in Parliament are getting a lot of attention. People say her style is a mix of traditional Indian clothing and modern designs.

Some have even compared her style to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was known for wearing simple but strong-looking outfits.

The BJP MP from Mandi often wears coats and woollen clothes made by local artisans from Kullu.

These clothes are made by a brand called Kullvi Whims. The artisans say they feel proud when Kangana wears their handmade clothes in Parliament because it helps promote Himachal Pradesh’s culture and local work, adding “all colours are vegetable dyed”.

Recently, Kangana wore a special Himachali coat in Parliament.

The coat was handwoven by women artisans from Kullvi Whims. The owner of the brand, Brighu Acharya, said that Kangana regularly buys woollens from them. He also shared that the coat she wore took about two months to make.

Kangana is also seen wearing handloom sarees, simple colours with checks. In one Parliament session, she wore a silk saree with an embroidered border and paired it with a black coat and a leather belt.

Fashion experts say her simple makeup, bold glasses, and strong clothing style show confidence and leadership. Her fashion is seen as a modern version of traditional dressing.

Now that the actress is active in politics, she is being noticed not only as a politician but also as a style influencer in Parliament. Her fashion choices have become a topic of discussion, showing how clothes can express confidence and authority be it a runway or politics.