Restore NPA or face protest, IGMC Shimla faculty tells govt

The State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT), IGMC, Shimla, has demanded immediate restoration of NPA to all faculty members and transparency and adherence to seniority in promotions to administrative posts and cancellation of any irregular extensions.

The association has further demanded that the proposal to shift the gynaecology wing of Kamla Nehru Hospital to the IGMC be dropped. The association has threatened to launch a protest, including mass resignations from administrative posts and seek legal remedies if these demands were not met.

The association says that the withdrawal of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) by the state government is pushing skilled faculty to institutes like AIIMS, PGI and private hospitals.

Pointing out that faculty appointed though Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission was not getting NPA but those promoted through Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) continue to get it, the association said this discriminatory policy had demotivated the meritorious professionals and they were looking for opportunities elsewhere.

“The government is appointing Medical Officers at a paltry salary of Rs 36,000 per month. It is disrespectful and discourages young doctors from serving in state’s public healthcare system,” the association said.

The association has alleged principal-level appointments in various medical colleges have been made in a non-transparent manner.

“Seniority has been blatantly ignored and arbitrary extensions have been given to a select few despite repeated assurances from the government that such individuals would not be granted administrative powers,” the associations said.