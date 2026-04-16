Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri yesterday said that the ambitious Shakroli drinking water scheme, under which drinking water from Sutlej river would be lifted to Shimla, would be complete by June.

He said this while presiding over the district-level Himachal Day programme held at the Ridge in Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that around Rs 600 crore are being spent on this project which is almost complete and drinking water supply in Shimla under this scheme has already started. He said that with this scheme, the town would receive around 67 million litres per day (MLD) water.

Agnihotri also said that Rs 325.9 crore has been approved for the state’s largest ambitious drinking water scheme for the drought-affected areas of Matiana and Theog.

“Out of this, Rs 277.86 crore has already been spent. The work on the scheme from Kurpan Khad is progressing rapidly and will be completed soon,” said the Deputy CM.

Highlighting the history of the state, the minister said that this day is historic for all as it was on April 15, 1948 that Himachal Pradesh came to existence, just eight months after the country become independent.

“We pay tribute to all the great personalities who made invaluable contributions to the formation of Himachal. Due to their efforts, Himachal has established high ideals of development and created a unique identity for itself in the country and abroad,” he said.

He also took a jibe at the previous BJP-led state government and said that the state was facing an ongoing financial crisis as a result of the poor economic policies of the previous government.

He also expressed concern over the rising drug menace amongst the youth and said the government would soon launch the “Khelo India – Chitta-Free Campaign” under which youth would be encouraged to stay away from drug addiction, especially chitta, and move towards discipline, competition and a positive lifestyle through sports.