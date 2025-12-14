Snowfall, rain likely in Himachal on December 20

The higher reaches of the state are very likely to experience snowfall and rain on December 20. As per the State Meteorological Department, weather across Himachal will remain dry till December 19 after which light snow and rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the higher hills.

A yellow warning for dense fog in some parts of Balh valley in Mandi and surrounding the reservoir area of Bhakra dam in Bilaspur during the early morning hours has also been issued for December 15 and 16.

Minimum temperatures across the state are likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C and maximums are likely to rise by 2°C to 4°C in the next few days.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were 2°C to 4°C above normal at many places — ranging between minus 4°C and 12°C, while maximum temperatures were 2°C to 6°C below normal in low hills and plains and normal in mid and high hills, ranging between 9°C and 24°C.

Shimla recorded 9.8°C minimum temperature, while Dharamsala registered 7°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 2.3°C, Kangra 7.8°C, Mandi 7.3°C, Solan 3.3°C, Bilaspur 8.5°C, Hamirpur 6.9°C, Kalpa 2.4°C, Sundernagar and Bhuntar 5.6°C each, Nahan 9°C, Kufri 8.4°C, Paonta Sahib 10°C, Narkanda 6.4°C and Reckong Peo 3.7°C.

With 24°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state, while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 4.3°C minimum temperature.