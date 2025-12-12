Snowfall, rain predicted in Himachal Pradesh on December 13 and 14

The higher hills of Himachal Pradesh will experience light snowfall and rain on December 13 and 14, bringing relief from the ongoing dry spell in the state.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur & Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts are likely to witness light snowfall and rain on December 13 and 14. However, the weather is likely to remain dry in the rest of the state till December 17.

During this period, minimum temperatures will be above normal, ranging between 2°C to 10°C in most parts of the state and between minus 8°C to 2°C in the higher reaches of the state.

The weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours, with most parts of the state witnessing a bright sunny day.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 9°C minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 7°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 2.3°C, Kangra 5.4°C, Mandi 3.7°C, Solan 3°C, Bilaspur 6.5°C, Hamirpur 3.9°C, Kalpa 1°C, Sundernagar 2.7°C, Bhuntar 2.1°C, Kufri 5.6°C, Narkanda 3.4°C, Reckong Peo 3.4°C and Tabo minus 4.6°C.

With 26.4°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 6.3°C minimum temperature.