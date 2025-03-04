UK’s Royal Holloway, Shoolini University launch dual master’s degree programme

Royal Holloway, University of London, and Shoolini University have announced the launch of a transformative Dual Master’s Degree Programme, set to begin in the 2025/26 academic year.

The two prestigious universities have signed a Memorandum of Agreement that will allow students enrolled in Shoolini University’s Master’s degree programmes to seamlessly transition to Royal Holloway after successfully completing the initial year of their studies in India.

The program will see postgraduate students spend one year at Shoolini University, followed by one year at Royal Holloway. Professor Atul Khosla, vice-chancellor of Shoolini University, stated, “The collaboration with Royal Holloway aims to provide our students with world-class education and research opportunities, which would prove to be a significant milestone in the learning environment at Shoolini University.”

Professor Julie Sanders, vice chancellor and principal of Royal Holloway, University of London, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “It’s a partnership driven by wanting to build brilliant research-infused learning opportunities for our students, and our fundamental commitment at Royal Holloway to thinking and working globally.”

The Memorandum of Agreement outlines a 1+1 Master’s programme in Biotechnology/Biosciences and Psychology, with plans for potential expansion to other fields in the future. Under the agreement, students will undergo English language proficiency assessments to ensure they meet Royal Holloway’s academic standards.

Professor Sanders added, “Being part of a global education community is such an important part of who we are and what we do – and something really exciting,