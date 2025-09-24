On camera, actor playing ‘Dashrath’ suffers cardiac arrest during Ramlila performance in Himachal’s Chamba, dies on stage

The Ramleela celebrations in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district took a tragic turn when senior stage artist Amrish Kumar collapsed and passed away during a live performance on Tuesday evening.

Kumar, a prominent figure in local theatre, suffered a fatal heart attack while portraying Dashrath, the father of Lord Ram.

The incident occurred as Kumar began delivering his lines on stage. Video shows him suddenly stumbling and he fell, prompting immediate confusion and concern among the audience and other performers.

Organisers quickly brought down the curtains, halting the performance and rushing Kumar to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A native of Chamba, Amrish Kumar had been a pillar of the Ramleela tradition for over five decades, captivating audiences year after year with his powerful portrayals of characters like Dashrath and Ravana. His performances were a major draw, often attracting large crowds from across the region.

“This is an irreparable loss,” Sudesh Mahajan told ANI, a member of the Ramleela Club.

“Amrish ji was not just an artist, he was the very soul of Ramleela in Chamba. His dedication and passion inspired generations. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to his family during this difficult time.”

In light of the tragedy, the Ramleela Club has suspended all scheduled performances for the coming days.