Visually impaired protest outside Secretariat over backlog vacancies

The Blind Persons Association of Himachal Pradesh once again staged a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, demanding the filling of backlog vacancies reserved for the visually impaired in various government departments.

The protest caused a blockade on the Chotta Shimla-Sanjauli road, severely affecting traffic movement.

During the protest, a minor scuffle broke out between the demonstrators and police personnel as officers attempted to clear the road.

However, the protestors remained firm in their stance, demanding a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu or Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena.

Rajesh Thakur, secretary of the association, said several government posts reserved for the visually impaired remain vacant despite repeated appeals to the government.

“We have been raising this issue for a long time. Though we have held multiple discussions and received assurances, no concrete action has been taken. This has left us with no option but to protest,” he said.

Thakur highlighted the prolonged nature of their struggle, revealing that the Association has been protesting for over 500 days.

“Every time we block the road, we are called for talks, but there is no follow-through. This pattern of delay is unacceptable,” he added.

This marks the third protest on the Chotta Shimla-Sanjauli road in recent weeks, with previous demonstrations held on April 7 and March 27, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The protesters asserted they would continue their agitation until their demands are addressed by top state officials.

The association has expressed deep disappointment over the government’s inaction, calling the lack of response to their long-standing demands both disheartening and unjust.