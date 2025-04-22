Chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul a political witch-hunt: Gehlot

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today alleged that the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case was purely ‘a political witch-hunt’.

“By targeting the Congress leadership and the Gandhi family through false and fabricated cases, the BJP government is trying to muzzle the Congress party,” Gehlot said in a press conference in Shimla today.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress president Pratibha Singh and other senior Congress leaders at the press conference.

Claiming that the Gandhi family or the other directors of Young India Limited have not got a single rupee, Gehlot alleged that the BJP government had made ED its election department and was using it for vendetta politics.

“Chargesheeting the Congress leaders is a direct assault on the very idea of democracy and Opposition.

It is a crude attempt at political intimidation, orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.