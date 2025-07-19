2 brothers, one bride — Himachal village openly embraces age-old Hattee polyandry tradition

A bride, two grooms and a centuries-old tradition celebrated in broad daylight — this unusual yet heartfelt wedding in Himachal Pradesh’s Trans-Giri region has caught the attention of many.

Breaking the silence around a practice long kept behind closed doors, Pradeep Negi and Kapil Negi of Shillai village in Sirmaur district married Sunita Chauhan, a woman from the nearby Kunhat village, in a ceremony steeped in the cultural legacy of the Hattee community recently.

The event, carried out with full mutual consent and community participation, marked a rare open celebration of polyandry — an age-old tradition where brothers share a wife.

Pradeep, the elder brother, is employed with the Jal Shakti Department, while Kapil works abroad in the hospitality sector. Despite being continents apart in daily life, the brothers came together in spirit and commitment to take the sacred vows with Sunita, participating equally in every wedding ritual.

“This was our joint decision,” said Pradeep, adding that “it’s a matter of trust, care and shared responsibility. We followed our tradition openly because we’re proud of our roots”.

Kapil said, “We’ve always believed in transparency. I may live abroad, but through this marriage, we’re ensuring support, stability and love for our wife as a united family.”

The bride, Sunita, said, “This was my choice. I was never pressured. I know this tradition, and I chose it willingly. We’ve made this commitment together, and I believe in the bond we’ve formed.”

While such marital arrangements are quietly practised in various villages of the region, this is among the few cases where the tradition has been embraced openly.

“There are around over three dozen families in our village alone where two or three brothers have one wife, or one husband has multiple wives,” said Bishan Tomar, a resident of Shillai village. “But those marriages happen quietly. This one stood out for its honesty and the dignity with which it was celebrated.”

The celebration spanned three days, drawing hundreds of villagers and relatives from nearby areas who became witness to this rare yet culturally rooted union. Guests were treated to a lavish spread of traditional Trans-Giri cuisine, featuring special local delicacies that are customarily prepared during weddings in the region.

The atmosphere was festive, with people dancing joyfully to Pahari folk songs, singing and offering their heartfelt blessings to the bride and both grooms for a happy, united married life.

Historically, the practice of polyandry in the Trans-Giri region addressed practical concerns: avoiding division of ancestral land, ensuring that no woman remained widowed and maintaining unity in families where brothers had to split responsibilities between work and home.

Now, with the Hattee community recently granted the Scheduled Tribe status, this wedding has taken on greater symbolic importance. It reflects not only a commitment to tradition, but also a new generation’s willingness to uphold it openly — with dignity and mutual respect.

Rather than raising eyebrows, the wedding has prompted admiration, introspection, and renewed conversation around indigenous customs. It sends a powerful message: when guided by consent, honesty and shared values, even the most unconventional traditions can carry forward with grace.