Thousands of years old ivory remains found in Gagret

Shimla: Ivory remains of archaeological age have been found in Jadla Kaudi village under Gagret sub-division of district Una. The remains of ivory are said to be thousands of years old.

Before this, ivory remains, ancient idols and coins of the archaeological period have also been found in the Ispur village of Haroli. Which remains the beauty of art museums.

On Monday, the team of Archaeological Department has visited Gram Panchayat Jada Kaudi. District Language Department Officer Neelam Chandel said that the ivory seems to be from a long time ago.

If these fossils are found of giant elephant, then they will be kept in the museum. According to the information, Pankaj Kumar and Ankit, multi-task workers of Middle School Nagarwala, located in Gram Panchayat Jadla Kaudi, under Gagret development block, went to Baba Balak Nath temple located at some distance from the school to pay obeisance.

This temple is situated in the middle of the forest. During this, the youths found some stone pieces from the middle of a hill that had fallen due to rain near the temple.

After this, he picked up both the pieces and took them to the school and told the PET Rakesh Kumar working in the school about it.

PET Rakesh Kumar said that these remains are very old and look like ivory. As soon as the information was received, District Language Department Officer Neelam Chandel along with the team visited the spot. Now they will be sent to the Archaeological Department for investigation. -hdm

Relics will be kept in the museum

District Language Officer Neelam Chandel said that fossils of giant elephant have been found in Gram Panchayat Jadla Kaudi. Further investigation of these fossils will be done.

It will be ascertained how many years old this fossil is. After this, they will be kept in the art museum being built in Samur Kalan.