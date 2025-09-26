2 senior advocates appointed High Court judges

Senior Advocate Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, hailing from Jayanagar (Nalagarh) in Solan district, and Senior Advocate Romesh Verma, from Seri (Dhami) in Shimla district, have been appointed as Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, the Central Government has issued the official notification regarding their appointment.

Born on 20 August 1969, Senior Advocate Jiya Lal Bhardwaj began his legal practice in 1994 in the chamber of Senior Advocate Arun Kumar Goel, who later served as a Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and subsequently as the president of the State Consumer Commission.

Senior Advocate Romesh Verma, born on 7 May 1974, started his legal practice in 1999 under the guidance of his father Senior Advocate Ghanshyam Dass Verma.

Both have been practicing before the Himachal Pradesh High Court for a long period and possess expertise across all branches of law.

With their appointment, the total strength of Judges in the High Court, including the Chief Justice, will rise to 13. The two newly appointed Judges are expected to take oath of office and secrecy next week.