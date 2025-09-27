Paddy procurement in Kangra from October 3, farmers told to register crop on portal

The procurement of paddy in Kangra, the largest district of Himachal Pradesh, will commence on October 3. Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has directed all departments concerned to ensure adequate storage facilities and smooth operations in grain markets before the procurement season begins.

Bairwa has urged farmers to register their crop details on the government’s ‘Sahi Fasal Sahi Daam’ portal and warned that those who fail to do so may face delays in receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Central Government has fixed an MSP of Rs 2,389 per quintal for paddy this season. “The portal has been introduced to bring transparency and prevent irregularities during paddy procurement. Our effort is to make grain markets farmer-friendly and ensure timely payments,” he adds.

He says that the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Agriculture Department and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been asked to expand platforms, build boundary walls to check stray animals and provide basic amenities like toilets, electricity, CCTV camera surveillance and security staff at the procurement centres. Additional rented warehouses are also being arranged to prevent grain damage, he added.

The directions come amid mounting concerns among farmer groups and panchayat representatives over inadequate storage and infrastructure in mandis.

This year, the procurement exercise faces an added challenge as prolonged rain and floods have affected the quality of paddy, raising apprehensions about the rejection of produce under the Food Corporation of India (FCI) norms.

Observers say that the state government’s handling of paddy procurement in Kangra carries a political weight.

The district, which sends 15 MLAs to the state Assembly, is a key agrarian belt and often sets the tone for electoral trends in lower Himachal. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur represents the Dehra Assembly constituency in the district.

For the ruling Congress, ensuring a hassle-free procurement process is being seen as a test of credibility among rural voters, especially at a time when farmer discontent over market facilities has been simmering, keeping in view of the past experience.

BJP leaders are expected to keep a close watch on the exercise, as lapses in the procurement process is likely to become a political flashpoint ahead of the panchayat and civic elections.

Crop quality hit by prolonged rain, floods

