Ludhiana, Shimla in Centre’s logistics plan

The Centre has selected Ludhiana, Shimla and six other cities to develop integrated state and city logistics plans. The initiative aims at enhancing operational efficiency and creating a future-ready and globally competitive logistics ecosystem in India.

Anchored by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the programme aligns with the government’s commitment to modernising logistics infrastructure and streamlining supply chains nationwide. The other selected cities are Jaipur, Indore, Patna, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.

The planning exercise will assess existing logistics infrastructure, identify gaps and provide a roadmap for improving efficiency and reducing costs. The ministry stated that such plans would be replicated across the country to ensure smoother movement of goods, enhanced competitiveness and stronger supply chain resilience.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is providing technical assistance under its strengthening multimodal and integrated logistics ecosystem programme.

The initiative focuses on streamlining freight movement and enhancing supply chain efficiency by harmonising state-level logistics and connecting growth hubs with trunk routes. At the city level, the focus is on urban freight and last-mile delivery, aligning with broader city mobility goals.

The DPIIT emphasised that integrating state and city logistics was critical because inefficiencies in one component could create bottlenecks across the entire supply chain. The programme fosters collaboration between the Centre, state governments and the private sector to ensure local priorities align with national strategies.

At the city level, the focus is on optimising urban and peri-urban freight movement, driven by demand from local retailers and e-commerce. Key infrastructure improvements include urban roads, truck terminals and last-mile connectivity.

The plans will also address freight routes, congestion points and restricted zones, supported by relevant urban policies and institutional mechanisms.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of the initiative, promoting low- and zero-emission vehicles for last-mile delivery, establishing low-emission zones and implementing noise reduction measures.

The programme also emphasises digital transformation through process automation and data-driven decision-making to enhance efficiency.