5 dead after car plunges into ravine in Himachal’s Mandi

Five men died after the car they were travelling in plunged 200 feet into a ravine in the Chauhar valley of Mandi district, on Saturday night.

According to officials, the victims were returning home to Dharmchan after attending a wedding ceremony in Barot.

Police said the accident occurred late at night, but the wreckage of the Alto car was discovered by local residents in the morning, prompting them to notify the police.

On Sunday, a team of police officials arrived at the scene, retrieved the bodies, and initiated an investigation into the incident.