Fourth Gorkha Rifles marks it regimental reunion

The Fourth Gorkha Rifles (4GR), hosted its Regimental Reunion on October 26-27, at 14 Gorkha Training Centre in Subathu near Chandigarh that brought together generations of soldiers, veterans and their families to commemorate 167 years of its legacy of valour and sacrifice.

Over 500 serving officers, veterans and their families from across India and Nepal attended the reunion, whiting held once in four years. A wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial to pay homage to martyrs, a bara-khana, cultural programs showcasing rich traditions of the Gorkha Rifles, a special Sainik Sammelan and release of a yearbook were also organised.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Chief of Army Staff, Western Command, exhorted all ranks to uphold the tradition and ethos of the regiment.

Extending his greetings to the Gorkha fraternity on the occasion, Major General Balbir Singh, Colonel of the Fourth Gorkha Rifles, said that the regiment has a storied history, having played a key role in several significant battles and operations, both in pre-independence era and Independent India.

The reunion has served as a platform for members of the regiment to reflect on their glorious past and look forward to the future with shared pride and purpose.