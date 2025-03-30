6 dead, several injured as tree falls in Himachal’s Kullu

Six people died and several were injured after a tree was uprooted due to a storm near the Manikaran Gurdwara in Kullu today.

Approximately 20 pedestrians and a few parked vehicles were crushed under the tree.

The injured were promptly rushed to the Kullu hospital for treatment. Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla arrived at the scene to supervise the relief and rescue operations.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the tree was uprooted and fell on the road in front of the gurdwara, leading to the deaths of two street vendors, a driver, and three tourists on the spot.

The SDM assured that police and rescue teams were actively working at the site, with relief efforts underway to aid those affected.