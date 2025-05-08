Shimla ropeway project work may be awarded by June end

The Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) is hoping to complete all formalities for the Shimla ropeway project by June end and award the work.

“Two companies have bid for the project. At present, technical scrutiny of the bids is underway. Once it is done, financial bids will be opened and the work will be awarded to a company,” said an RTDC official.

The RTDC had to extend the date of opening the bids several times on the request of the interested companies. “Now, two big Indian companies have made the bids. They have joint ventures with international players,” the official added.

He said that apart from the scrutiny of the bids, the RTDC was meeting other formalities related to the project simultaneously. “Efforts are being made to get the remaining clearances under the Forest Conservation Act by June 15.

There’s continual correspondence with New Development Bank regarding funding. We are hopeful that we will be able to award the work by June end,” he added.

The official said that the deadline for making the bid for the Narkanda-Hatoo ropeway had been extended up to May 20. “A few companies are showing interest in the project, but they have raised some queries and hence the date has been extended,” he added.

New Development Bank is providing Rs 1,734 crore for the Shimla passenger ropeway project. While 80 per cent of the amount will come as loan, the state will bear 20 per cent of the cost.

The 13.79 km long ropeway will have 15 boarding and de-boarding stations with integrated parking lots. It will have three lines. The 15 boarding stations will come up at Tara Devi, Chakkar court, Tutikandi parking, New ISBT, 103 Tunnel, railway station, Victory Tunnel, Old Bus Stand, Lakkar Bazaar, IGMC, Sanjauli, Navbahar, Secretariat and the Lift.

When operational, the project will help decongest city roads, which are choking under ever-increasing traffic.