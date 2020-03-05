Coronavirus: Isolation wards set up in Shimla hospitals

Two isolation wards have been set up, one each in the IGMC and DDU Hospital, for patients with symptoms of coronavirus.

Shimla DC Amit Kashyap, reviewing the situation, here today said three suspected cases had been reported in the state. Although their blood samples had been sent for testing, till now no positive case had been reported. The DC urged the masses not to panic.

He said 10,000 pamphlets highlighting the symptoms of Covid-19 and precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread would be distributed in schools and anganwaris.

He said it would be ensured that there was no shortage of masks.

Panchayat pradhans have been told to ensure that migrant labourers coming from other areas were screened for the virus. Screening machines had been installed at airports, railway stations and bus stops, he added.

The DC appealed to the public to visit the nearby hospital immediately in case they are suffering from cold, cough and viral. — TNS

