8 killed, 5 hurt as private Shimla–Kupvi bus plunges into gorge near Haripurdhar

Tragedy struck the Haripurdhar region of Sirmaur district today when a private bus travelling from Shimla to Kupvi skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Haripurdhar, killing eight passengers and injuring five.

The accident occurred on a narrow and treacherous stretch of the hill road. Hearing the impact, local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts on their own, negotiating the steep terrain to help victims even before official teams arrived. Police, district administration officials and emergency services were later mobilised, and a coordinated rescue and relief operation is currently underway.

According to preliminary information, three to four bodies have been recovered from the gorge so far, while several passengers are feared trapped, raising concerns that the toll may rise. A number of injured persons have been shifted to nearby health facilities, though authorities have not yet issued an official confirmation on the exact number of casualties.

Sources indicated that due to the Maghi festival, passenger movement was high and the bus was reportedly overcrowded. Senior officials are closely monitoring the situation.