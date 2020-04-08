Covid tally shoots up to 27

Shimla : The number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has shot up to 27 with nine contacts of confirmed Tablighi Jamaat followers from Una district testing positive.

A total of 79 samples were tested today and out of which nine, all close contacts of the three positive cases from Una, also tested positive. These nine positive cases are in the 16 to 75 age group. Late last night, four members of the Tablighi Jamaat had tested positive in the Tissa area of Chamba and were shifted to Government Medical College at Nerchwok in Chamba.

Meanwhile, the government has notified ESI Hospital at Katha in Solan district as the Covid treatment centre for Solan and Sirmour districts. “Patients who test positive but are asymptomatic will be treated at this hospital at Katha, which was today notified as a secondary-level dedicated isolation facility for the confirmed cases,” said RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary, Health.

The Covid testing facility is now also available at the IGMC, Shimla, the Tanda medical college and at the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today directed that an extensive campaign must be launched for contact mapping of Tablighi Jamaat infected persons so that it does not multiply further. He warned that the government would not hesitate in taking strict action against those who would conceal information about their travel history and those who give them shelter.

Thakur said under the Active Case Finding Campaign, information of 41 lakh people was collected by health workers during door-to-door campaign. He said 4,684 people have been kept under surveillance, out of which 2,188 have completed 28 days of surveillance period.

While two persons from Kangra have been discharged after recovery, four Delhi residents who were staying at a company guest house in Baddi had left for Delhi for treatment at a private hospital. One US- returned Tibetan is the lone coronavirus death in Himachal P radesh so far.

Corona Tracker

Death 1

Positive 27

Samples tested 534

Under surveillance 4,684

28-day quarantine completed 2,188

Covid-19 Case

DiSTRICT WISE COUNT – District +ve deaths

Kangra 4 – 1

Solan 7 –

Chamba 4 –

Una 12 –

Total 27 – 1

Source : The Truibune

Comments

comments