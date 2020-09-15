Himachal opens its borders; no pass or registration required to enter state

The Himachal government has thrown open its borders, as from now onwards no pass or registration would be required to enter the state.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday. However, in view of the sharp increase in Covid cases and related fatality, it has been decided not to resume inter-state public transport.

The Cabinet in its last meeting had decided to extend the system of mandatory registration on the Covid portal for all those keen to enter the state till September 15. With the cabinet decision today anybody, be it native of Himachal or tourists can enter the state freely.

The decision comes at a time when record eight deaths have already taken place today and the cases likely to cross 10,000. Though separate SOPs have been put in place for tourists but now with opening of borders, the state is likely to give free access to everyone.

Though public opinion was in favour of continuing the restrictions but keeping in view Centre’s policy of opening up, Himachal has been forced to thrown open its barriers for free movement of people and goods.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments