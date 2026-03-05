Afghanistan recharts pharma supply chain, looks to India

Afghanistan is actively exploring stronger pharmaceutical trade ties with Indian companies after border tensions with Pakistan shut down key transit routes that once sustained its medicine supply chain.

The disruption has effectively choked Afghanistan’s traditional import channels, prompting officials and traders to seek alternative partnerships to meet the country’s pressing healthcare needs.

For years, Pakistan accounted for the lion’s share of pharmaceutical supplies to Afghanistan. With that route curtailed, the strife-hit nation, heavily dependent on imports to meet domestic demand, is now looking toward India’s robust pharmaceutical industry, particularly manufacturers based in Baddi, one of Asia’s largest pharma hubs.

SL Singla, a prominent Baddi-based exporter who has supplied medicines to Afghanistan for over a decade, confirmed a surge in engagement. “A large number of trade visas have been secured by Afghanistani pharmaceutical traders in recent months to pursue trade with India,” he said.

According to Singla, officials and traders have approached his firm and others after Pakistan’s supply channels were disrupted, creating a widening consumption gap back home.

Beyond procurement, Afghan traders are also seeking long-term collaboration. Discussions include establishing manufacturing facilities in cities like Kandahar with Indian technical support, as well as sourcing raw materials and machinery from India.

Afghan officials are reportedly converting single-entry visas into multiple-entry permits to ease frequent visits, while Indian manufacturers are being asked to furnish compliance certificates required by Afghan authorities.

The momentum for renewed engagement gathered pace in December 2025, when an Afghan ministerial delegation visited India and held discussions with the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sector.

India’s corporate players are already responding. Zydus Lifesciences has signed a $100 million memorandum of understanding with Afghanistan-based Raoufi International Group for exporting medicines. Industry observers believe more companies could follow suit.

Sanjay Sharma, spokesperson for the Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association, noted that Afghan traders and officials have been visiting Baddi’s manufacturing facilities to explore partnerships.

He added that many small and medium enterprises in the region already cater to Middle Eastern markets, positioning them well to expand into Afghanistan.

As procurement deals for general medicines, injectables and essential drugs are finalised, India appears poised to emerge as a critical pharmaceutical lifeline for Afghanistan reshaping regional trade equations in the process.