Rajya Sabha polls: Congress fields wild cards Anurag Sharma from Himachal, Karamvir Baudh from Haryana

The Congress on Thursday fielded party’s senior spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi for the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections from Telangana, naming Kangra district chief Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh and Karamvir Baudh from Haryana.

Baudh doesn’t belong to any camp in the Haryana Congress. He was earlier secretary of the Scheduled Caste cell at the AICC and is a candidate of the high command and a leader of the Scheduled Caste segment.

In Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Sharma, close to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has been nominated. This at a time when former state chief Pratibha Singh was expecting a nomination for herself or her son Vikramaditya Singh.